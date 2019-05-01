Vermont singer-songwriter's musical leads Tony nominations

A new Broadway musical by a Vermont singer-songwriter led the pack in the Tony Award nominations.

"Hades Town" is a musical set in hell. It scored 14 nominations-- more than any other production this year.

Its creator is Vermonter Anais Mitchell. In fact, the musical debuted at the Old Labor Hall in Barre 13 years ago. It was then performed around the state.

It's only been on Broadway for a couple of weeks and the critics love it.

The nominations for "Hades Town" include best original score, best direction and best musical.