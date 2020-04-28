Vermont businesses get a liquor license extension

Liquor licenses are expiring soon but Vermont businesses have an extension.

By submitting an "intent to renew" form to the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, businesses will be granted an extension.

This allows them to legally operate after their license expires on April 30.

If a businesses submitted their license renewal application to the town, it will be considered valid once the town notifies the state.

Click here to access the website that allows people to search for the status of a business' liquor license online.

Representative Peter Welch is holding a virutal meeting Tuesday to talk about how coronavirus has affected the alcohol industry.

Welch will be talking with Vermont brewers, wine makers, cider makers and distillers.

If you're in charge of one of those businesses, you can register for the Zoom meeting online here.