Vermont snowmobiling season ends Monday

Officials with the Green Mountain National Forest are reminding snowmobilers that the season is coming to an end.

Throughout Vermont the snowmobile season ends on Monday, April 15.

Green Mountain National Forest Supervisor John Sinclair says heavy snow and below freezing conditions provided solid snow pack throughout the National Forest in Vermont this season.

He says use of the trail system in the national forest has been heavy this season.

But going into the final weekend conditions in the Green Mountain National Forest and throughout the state are variable. In many areas the trails are already closed.

Vermont's snowmobile season runs, weather permitting, from Dec. 16 to April 15.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/13/2019 4:24:08 PM (GMT -4:00)