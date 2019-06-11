Vermont soldier dies in Louisiana

A Vermont soldier has died from cardiac complications in Louisiana.

Sgt. Willard Magoon, 25, was a soldier with the Vermont Army National Guard.

Sgt. Magoon passed away Sunday in the hospital.

Magoon was an allied trade specialist training in Louisiana.

We're told he experienced flu-like symptoms and was put in quarters to rest and recover.

His health quickly declined and later died in the hospital.

“We are shocked, and deeply saddened, by the death of Sgt. Magoon,” said Brig. Gen. Gregory Knight, Adjutant General, Vermont National Guard. “We are here for his family, and will offer them all the support we can during this trying time.”

The governor is also offering his condolences.

“I send my sincere condolences to Sgt. Magoon’s family and friends, and to his brothers and sisters in the Vermont National Guard,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I mourn alongside you, as we come to grips with this tragic loss.”