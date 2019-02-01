Vermont sports legend David Ball on the Super Bowl

With Super Bowl 53 just days away, we turned to a real expert to help us break down the matchup between the Patriots and Rams.

David Ball is one of the most accomplished multisport athletes Vermont has ever produced. He was a three-sport standout in football, basketball and track and field at Spaulding High School, then he went on to star as a wide receiver at the University of New Hampshire, where, his senior season in 2006, he set a new 1AA record for most career touchdown passes, breaking the previous mark held by the legendary Jerry Rice. Ball had brief stints in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the CFL and arena football. He is currently a phys ed teacher at Spaulding.

Ball sat down with our Mike McCune to break down this Sunday's Super Bowl. Watch the video for the full interview.