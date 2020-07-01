Vermont starting campaign to encourage mask-wearing

What will it take to convince you to wear a face mask?

The state of Vermont is preparing a campaign to try to convince you to do it.

Gov. Phil Scott and Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith both say they feel that a mask mandate won't convince those who are still skeptical to cover up, saying people have to decide for themselves to do it.

"And have them make that decision themselves. That it's important for them to wear a mask based on the information they're getting and the decision points that they make. I think if you internalize it, if you socialize it, if it becomes important to you, you will do it," Smith said.

They will use a variety of platforms to get the message out, including social media.

That starts this week with a general rollout next week.