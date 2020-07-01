Vermont state workers to see one-time bonus payment

Some 7,500 state employees in Vermont are getting a $1,400 one-time payment as part of their new contract.

The $10 million payment accounts for cost of living increases and is part of the state employees' latest contract negotiated back in the fall. The contract goes into effect on July 1.

The money is coming from the state's partial $3.3 billion spending plan approved by the Legislature last week, not the $1.25 billion CARES Act.

Elected and appointed state leaders will not get the benefit.