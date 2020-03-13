Vermont Statehouse to temporarily shut down next week

The Vermont Legislature will adjourn Friday for a week-long break amid concerns over the coronavirus.

The Joint Rules Committee approved measures Friday morning for the temporary adjournment.

Officials say the building will be deep cleaned and no one will be allowed back in except cleaning staff. Lawmakers are hoping to return on March 24 but that could be extended.

Governor Phil Scott and top lawmakers Thursday were in talks about how best to expedite priority virus-related bills and the state budget.

Scott is expected to hold a press conference Friday at 5:30 in Montpelier to provide updates on the state's response to the global pandemic.