Vermont stay-at-home order expected to be extended

State officials say Vermont will be pitted in battle against the coronavirus for the foreseeable future.

Right now, the governor's stay-at-home order is in place until April 15. Gov. Phil Scott says he expects to extend that timeline but it's unclear right now for how long.

State health officials say testing on a wide scale helps provide greater precision on the state's modeling and projections.

"Testing isn't the only outcome, obviously, to see if we've reached a plateau. In cases we'll be looking at other medical factors in the population such as illness and that sort," said Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont's health commissioner.

The governor says the state will share its modeling and projections in the coming days.