Vermont still a gray area when it comes to green

April 20th, or 4/20, holds a special place in cannabis culture. It's sort of a marijuana holiday.

This year will be the first 4/20 since recreational marijuana became legal in Vermont.

Our Galen Ettlin sat down with Kathy Blume of Heady Vermont, the state's leading marijuana advocacy group. He asked about roadblocks in the way of future commercial cannabis sales. Blume said it comes down to whether the governor will sign a plan into law.

The governor wants to make sure there are ways to test for driver impairment. But Heady Vermont says it's not the same as alcohol.

"Cannabis is different. THC is the active compound that causes the high. But the thing is it's fat soluble, so it can stay in your system long after you smoked," Blume said.

