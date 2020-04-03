Vermont stockpiling PPE for health care workers

Vermont continues to stockpile personal protective equipment for health care workers. A large supply came in earlier this week.

State officials say if we remain on the current trajectory of cases, we should have enough to outfit health care workers through the worst of the coronavirus crisis.

"If folks begin congregating and not paying attention to the guidance that's been given by the CDC and the executive orders, the burn rates will go up and the number of cases will go up and we will be at risk of outstripping our supply of PPE, ventilators and beds," Vt. Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling said.

Schirling says the state continues to purchase any and all PPE at the most rapid rate available.