Vermont stores, shoppers adjusting to plastic bag ban

Vermonters going to the store now have to pay for a bag or bring their own under the state's plastic bag ban that went into effect Wednesday. Our Christina Guessferd found out how local grocery stores and customers are tackling the transition.

"I know people don't like to be told what to do, but I think we also have to be good stewards of the planet," said Barbara Wagner. And for the past few years the Burlington woman has been trying to do her part. "If we don't start now, there won't be a world."

Wagner says she's glad Vermont is finally jumping on the plastic bag ban bandwagon and that the more states that take on the challenge, the more effectively the country as a whole can combat climate change. "I think it should be everywhere," she said.

Seattle residents Cezanne Lane and Brian Bartels say it's important states take compliance responsibility off the customer. "It's definitely been happening in the West Coast for a while now, but it's nice to see it here," Lane said.

"In Seattle, there already is the same law where you can't get plastic bags in the city anymore. It's the same paper bags, so this was very familiar," Bartles said.

"Just have it be a regulation, not a choice that you have to make each day." added Lane.

"We've been working along these lines for quite some time," said Mae Quilty at City Market in Burlington. In preparation for the July 1 deadline, the store has been stocking up on brown paper bags and a variety of reusable ones. Like most grocery stores, including Hannaford and Price Chopper, the paper option costs 10-cents a piece. But cashiers encourage customers to rely on bringing their own reusables.

City Market officials originally intended to do away with plastic bags in April, coinciding with Earth Day, but the pandemic forced them to cancel those plans. The coronavirus outbreak also caused an interruption in the paper bag supply, so now companies are playing catch up.

While City Market also invested in compostable produce bags, it's still exploring alternatives for packaged and prepared food in an effort to eliminate plastic completely. "There's also great options for people to bring in mason jars or containers and fill up on your coffee and nuts and quinoa and all of those great things," Quilty said.

"It's a good feeling to know that you're taking care of the planet," said Barbara Wagner.

To prevent transmission of COVID-19, store officials say it's crucial that shoppers wash reusable bags between each use.

