Vermont students allege religious discrimination in lawsuit

A group of Vermont high school students backed by a powerful conservative Christian legal organization is accusing the state of religious discrimination.

The unnamed students, backed by lawyers from the Alliance Defending Freedom, say they wished to take college classes under Vermont's Dual Enrollment program, but were excluded because they attend a Catholic high school. The Burlington Free Press reports Vermont Secretary of Education, who is named as a defendant, declined to comment Tuesday.

Eligible high school students can take college classes and have it paid for by the state under the 2013 program. However, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled in 1999 that using public money to pay tuition to private religious schools violates the state constitution's religious freedom clause.

