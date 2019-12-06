Vermont students compete in national cybersecurity competition

Federal prosecutors are charging two Russian nationals with computer hacking and fraud. The two are accused of a major cybercrime operation.

Over the last decade, authorities say millions of dollars were stolen from people and companies around the world. A 10-count indictment says the two operated a group known as Evil Corp. It spent the last decade scamming people out of money and property through the unauthorized installation of malware on victims' computers. The ringleader is also accused of recruiting cybercriminals to work for the Russian government.

A story like this highlights needs for cybersecurity in the U.S. And in Vermont, the next generation of fraud-stoppers will show off their skills Friday in a national contest for high school students.

Henry Collier of Norwich University's cybersecurity bachelor's program spoke with our Galen Ettlin about the competition. Watch the video for the full interview.