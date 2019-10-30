Vermont students, health officials observe drop in youth vaping

Vermont's new tobacco 21 law went into effect September 1st, making it the 14th state to raise the age of sale to 21. School students, staff, and state health officials say the combination of the law, along with recent reports of illnesses caused by vaping, have led to what appears to be a decrease in usage among youth.

High school students across Vermont -- including Burlington, Rutland and Bellows Falls -- are reporting less vaping in school this year.

The new state restrictions that raised the age from 18 to 21 to purchase tobacco products may play a role.

"It was more -- so, joking but -- it was like, 'Oh, I can't find any Juul pods anymore.' But it seems like that probably comes out of a genuine concern for some people where their usual dealers can't get it anymore because they are too young," said Ayden Flanigan, a Burlington High School junior.

"You hear those horror stories online and on social media, like collapsed lungs and stuff that's happening. So, I think that does show them, 'maybe I should stop,'" said Giovanni Falco, a Rutland High School junior.

"I am noticing the discussion more around the dangers of vaping, the use, in general, with any substance. So, I am really happy to see that the parents are a little more aware," said Heather Waryas, a Bellows Falls Union High School counselor.

At Burlington High School, principal Noel Green said they took the door off one bathroom that was frequently used for vaping. He says they gave students the latest information about vaping, allowing them to draw their own conclusions about safety.

The school also created an opportunity for users to have judgement free one-on-one conversations with an adult about vaping.

"The more they can rely on us to support them and not just try to come at them and punish them, I think it will improve our relationship and improve the effectiveness of our efforts to decrease vaping in general," Green said.

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey questioned Vermont kids between the ages of 12 and 25. Of those who vape, about 28 percent said hadn't picked up their device in the last 30-days.

"I'd say the craze seemed to die down. Maybe it's just sort of a norm now, unfortunately, but it has died down," said Avery Smith, a BHS senior.

According to the Vermont Health Department, many school nurses say they're seeing an overall decrease of in-school use.

"We do hear, unfortunately, about youth that may now be using by themselves because they are addicted to a high-level of nicotine," said the department's Rhonda Williams.

Stores we spoke with are not sure why there was that temporary dip in vaping product sales and most say they sell to a large age range. They also say customers are concerned about the health risks, but point out they sell FDA approved vape products.

For those who want to quit vaping, or any tobacco product, 802 Quits is available to anyone 12 and older. You can also text "VT vape free" to 88709 to connect with the "This is Quitting Text App" to find the next best steps.

