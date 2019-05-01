Vermont students hold May Day rally at Statehouse

Students rallied for the planet at the Statehouse Wednesday hoping to spur action on fighting climate change.

The annual May Day rally drew hundreds of students from several schools. They're seeking action on climate change, and most say state lawmakers are coming up short.

Mary Margaret, 15, a student at Montpelier High School, says the outdoor activities she loves are being threatened. She wants lawmakers to do more.

"I think since we're the future of the world, basically, it's great that we're here voicing our opinion because although they're the ones that have the final decision, we're the ones that are going to be dealing with the decision, so hopefully they'll be able to keep that in mind," Margaret said.

Lawmakers are seeking incentives for electric vehicles and want to expand a home weatherization program, but have yet to pass any sweeping climate change legislation.

The rally featured student speakers and live music on the Statehouse lawn.