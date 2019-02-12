Vermont students rally against e-cigarettes

Kids marched through Montpelier to the Statehouse to rally against e-cigarettes Tuesday.

Middle and high school members of Our Voices Xposed and Vermont Youth Against Tobacco marched from Montpelier High School to the Statehouse steps, where they held a rally to speak out about the dangers of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco. They also planned to meet with lawmakers.

The students want to cut youth smoking and vaping rates. They say companies target younger users with flavors that kids like.

The goal is to help Vermonters be protected from what they call the harms of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes.