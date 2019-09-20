Vermont students take to the streets in climate strike

Student activists and others took to the streets in our region and around the world Friday calling on lawmakers to take action to protect the climate.

Hundreds of students in Burlington and across the state skipped classes or walked off the job to join the global climate protest.

Please send us photos of climate strike marches in your area.

Organizers are looking for immediate solutions on the climate crisis, like imposing a Green New Deal. They hope that a global movement will catch the attention of lawmakers in hopes to transition to green energy and create green jobs. This is all ahead of Mondays UN Global Climate Action Summit in New York City.

Other marches in our region took place in Brattleboro, Middlebury and Montpelier, where an estiated 300 high school students marched to the Statehouse.

"All of us as a society, even the younger generation, need to step forward and make changes and I would say the older generations are at fault. But what's done is done so we just need to move forward," said Lena Donofrio, a student protestor in Montpelier.

Burlington Police estimate the number of people to be in the thousands and that drivers should expect some roads will be closed.

Many educators are supporting student participation in these protests. Burlington School District Superintendent Yaw Obeng says any student that wants to participate will have their absences excused. Obeng also says students who don't want to participate will also get a chance to focus on climate change during class.

"Our school leaders have encouraged their teachers to focus on climate change. Several schools have planned age-appropriate activities related to climate change and the events of the day," said Obeng in a statement.

We'll have more on Friday's protests on the Channel 3 News tonight.

