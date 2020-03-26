Vermont students will not return to school this school year

Vermont kids will not return to school this school year.

Gov. Phil Scott has just announced that all in-person instruction is over for the remainder of this school year.

All learning will continue online.

The governor's office says his decision was made in consultation with the health department and education agency.

The education agency says it will provide technical guidance to districts on how to implement continuity of learning plans by the end of the week, specifically looking to address challenges around equitable access to learning opportunities, Free and Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) for students with disabilities, continuation of school meals, and school attendance and school calendar requirements.

The Vermont NEA says it supports the decision.

Click here to read the governor's directive.