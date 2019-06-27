Vermont sues DuPont, 3M over PFAS contamination

Vermont has filed lawsuits targeting major companies that manufacture products containing PFAS, a class of potentially toxic chemicals that have contaminated groundwater in Vermont and around the country.

In the lawsuits filed Wednesday, the Vermont Attorney General's office says companies including DuPont and 3M are responsible for damages caused to groundwater, drinking water, and other natural resources.

"This is about making Vermont whole, by making the responsible parties pay to remove their toxic chemicals from Vermont's groundwater and other resources," said Attorney General Donovan in a statement. "These lawsuits are against the companies that invented, made, and sold PFAS chemicals and related products. For decades, they knew these chemicals were harmful and gave no notice to the public. We're taking this action to protect Vermonters and our environment by holding these companies responsible for the environmental harms they caused."

PFAS have been used in Teflon and other coatings meant to protect common consumer goods across the United States. They are also present in firefighting foam. Studies have found potential links between high levels in humans and a range of illnesses including kidney cancer, increased cholesterol levels and problems in pregnancies.

PFAS contamination was detected in 2016 in private drinking water wells near the Saint-Gobain plant in North Bennington. It has since been detected in numerous other locations.

The lawsuit comes just a week after Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a bill that would have made it easier for people exposed to toxic substances to get their medical monitoring costs covered by the company that released the chemicals.

In a statement accompanying Thursday's announcement, Scott said he appreciated the work of Donvans's office. "I believe the manufacturers of these chemicals - who continued to profit from their sale long after knowing the potential harm - should be held financially responsible for their negative impact on Vermonters," he said.

Vermont is one of many states taking legal action against the makers of PFAS. New Hampshire sued eight companies in May.

