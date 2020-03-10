Vermont sues web-scraping facial recognition firm

The state of Vermont is suing a data broker that it says uses facial recognition technology to map the faces of Vermonters, including children, and then sells access to the data.

New York-based Clearview AI has drawn attention following investigative reports about its practice of harvesting billions of photos from social media and other services to identify people. Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other companies in February demanded that Clearview stop harvesting their users’ images. Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan filed a lawsuit against Clearview on Tuesday.

Clearview didn’t immediately return an emailed request for comment.

