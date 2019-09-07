Vermont swift boat team members return from North Carolina

Vermont swift water rescue team members who deployed for Hurricane Dorian are headed home.

Assistant State Fire Marshal Patrick McLaughlin said all of the team members have been released and should be home this weekend.

The Vermont Task Force 1 Swift Water Rescue Team originally deployed with rescue trucks, trailers and boats to Florida before being diverted to North Carolina.

The team is familiar with North Carolina after having deployed there a year ago for Hurricane Florence.

Those first responders are only a portion of Vermont’s swift water team, leaving enough coverage for the home state if needed.

