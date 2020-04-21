Vermont tax collections strong in March despite stay-at-home order

Vermont's tax collections were strong for March despite the governor's stay-at-home order issued later in the month.

The administration says last month it took in $145 million. That's 35% more than projected.

They attribute the windfall to higher income and corporate tax receipts.

For the fiscal year so far, the General Fund is also outperforming projections by about $40 million.

But April is sure to show a different picture. As the governor points out, revenues have dried up. All of that surplus is sure to disappear and leaders will have to figure out how to fill a big budget hole.

Click here to see the full revenues report.