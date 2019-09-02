Vermont team prepares to help with hurricane evacuations

We are keeping tabs on the crew of 15 first responders from our region who are in North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The swift water rescue team sent us videos of the staging area where they are in Greensboro.

The weather there is beautiful right now, but the crew is ready to aid in evacuations caused by Dorian as soon as it hits the Carolinas. It looks like that won't happen until later this week-- sometime Thursday or Friday-- and winds are expected to die down to Category 2 speeds by then.

The team says after deploying to the Carolinas for Hurricane Florence last September, they're prepared to take on whatever this storm throws at them.

"The crew's pretty well-trained, and, you know, they saw similar conditions with a lot less wind, obviously, with Hurricane Florence. But they saw some historical flash flooding with Hurricane Florence that had never been experienced by North Carolina before, either," said Mike Cannon of Vermont Task Force One.

The team anticipates getting a specific assignment by later Monday or early Tuesday.