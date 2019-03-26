Vermont tech company has no trouble filling jobs

We often hear about the shortage of skilled tech workers in Vermont but a South Burlington aerospace company says it has no problem filling jobs.

This week on Made in Vermont, we introduced you to Benchmark Space Systems. It plans to double staff in the next year. And it's getting more applications than it needs.

CEO Ryan McDevitt says engineering is a career that can attract talent who likes the Vermont outdoor lifestyle of mountain biking, skiing or boating. But he says a lot of it also comes down to the kind of work they do.

"We're working in a really exciting new industry. There's definitely a lot of people and some pent-up demand. There's aerospace in Vermont, you think of Liquid Measurement Systems or UTC, but there isn't as much space stuff. So if you're a Vermont resident or if you're someone else from outside the state who is attracted to Vermont and you really want to be in the space sector, there just isn't as much around," McDevitt said.

Benchmark has pulled employees from California and Pennsylvania but also right here in Vermont, hiring out of the University of Vermont's engineering programs.