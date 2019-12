A teenager from Lowell is in hot water for his lead foot.

The 17-year-old driver, who police are not naming, was allegedly caught on radar going 87 mph in a 35 mph zone on Route 100 in Westfield.

When officers tried to pull him over, police say the teen took off going even faster-- up to 100 mph.

Police called off the chase but located the driver shortly after. He faces charges of eluding an officer, negligent operation and excessive speed.