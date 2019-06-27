Vermont to expand Stay to Stay Weekends to attract more people to the state

Vermont has decided to expand their Stay to Stay Weekends to attract more working families to the state.

Governor Phil Scott along with the Department of Tourism made the announcement Wednesday.

The tourism pilot program was launched last year. We're told over a dozen people have come to the state from across the country.

Newport and St. Johnsbury will be the newest communities to host these weekends.

Other locations have included Rutland, Burlington, Brattleboro and the Shires region of the state.