Vermont to get $1.8M in settlement with Equifax

Vermont's attorney general says the state will get more than $1.8 million as part of a settlement with the credit reporting agency Equifax over a 2017 data breach that exposed the private information of nearly 150 million people.

The breach was one of the largest ever to threaten the private information. The Vermont attorney general's office says the data of more than 250,000 Vermonters was exposed.

As part of the proposed settlement announced Monday, Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle with the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission, and 48 states and the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The payment includes a fund of up to $425 million to compensate consumers.

The settlement must be approved by the court.

