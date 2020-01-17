Vermont to get federal funding for Halloween storm recovery

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for areas of Vermont damaged by a severe Halloween storm and flooding and ordered federal assistance to help with the recovery.

State officials had estimated that the flooding and wind damage from the storm that hit on Oct. 31 and lasted into Nov. 1, 2019, caused about $5 million in damage.

