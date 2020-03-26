Vermont to get nearly $2B in virus relief package

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says Vermont is poised to receive nearly $2 billion in support from the nearly $2.2 trillion corona virus relief package passed by the Senate.

Leahy says the legislation, which is expected to pass the House on Friday, includes $1.25 billion to support state and counties that are addressing the economic devastation caused by the virus. Among other appropriations for Vermont, the bill will provide $20 million to support public transportation, $5.4 million to support public health preparedness and $4.7 million in community development block grants.

Vermont is under a stay-at-home order after more than 120 people tested positive for COVID-19 and there have been eight fatalities.

