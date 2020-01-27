Vermont to help communities seek disaster assistance funds

The Vermont Department of Emergency Management is going to be holding forums for officials from communities that want to seek federal assistance to help pay for repairs to damage from severe storms and flooding on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

On Jan. 18, President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for the counties of Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans and Washington.

The disaster declaration allows communities in those counties to receive 75% federal reimbursement for storm response and to help repair public infrastructure.

The meetings will be held Monday in Middlebury, Tuesday in Colchester, Wednesday in Morristown and Thursday in St. Albans.

1/26/2020 10:51:13 AM (GMT -5:00)