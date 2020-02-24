Vermont to hold 2 hearings on drug importation idea

Vermont officials are planning to hold hearings to gather public input about a proposal to import prescription drugs from Canada as a way to save money for consumers.

Two hearings will be held Tuesday and will be led by top officials from the administration of Republican Gov. Phil Scott. The first hearing, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., will be held at the Vermont Health Department in Burlington. The second will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pavilion Auditorium in Montpelier.

In 2018, the Vermont Legislature passed a first-in-the-nation law that would allow for the importation of prescription drugs from Canada.

