Vermont to issue 55 moose permits for Northeast Kingdom hunt

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is going to be issuing 55 moose hunting permits for the October season.

The department announced Thursday all the permits will be for hunting in an area of the Northeast Kingdom that borders New Hampshire and Quebec. Moose biologist Nick Fortin says the moose density in the area is more than one animal per square mile, a density that supports a higher number of winter ticks.

A lottery will be held to see who receives the permits. Five permits will be available to Vermont military veterans, three permits will be available for hunters with life threatening illness and three will be auctioned off.

