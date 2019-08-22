Vermont to review use of lethal force in wake of Calif. law

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the state will review public safety and use of lethal force because of a new California law.

The law signed on Tuesday says police officers can only use lethal force if it's absolutely necessary to defend human life. It's one of the nation's toughest standards for use of deadly force by police.

It comes after the death of an unarmed young black man who was shot and killed in his grandmother's backyard in Sacramento last year. Police mistook his cell phone for a gun. When the officers weren't charged, it sparked protests and legislation.

Governor Scott says Vermont is always looking at what other states do.

"I think that we can always evolve, we can always learn from other agencies and departments around the country. And it's something I am committed to," said Scott, R-Vermont.

He says incoming Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling will look at that California law to see if Vermont needs to make any changes.