Vermont to seek disaster aid to recover from April storms

The state of Vermont is asking for a presidential disaster declaration to help pay for repairs from a storm that hit the state in April.

A preliminary damage assessment found the damage from the April 15 storm met the threshold to request disaster assistance.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Thursday the damage was significant enough to request aid for Bennington, Essex, Orange, Rutland, Washington and Windsor counties.

The estimate showed there was more than $2 million in damage to public infrastructure.

Heavy rains and snowmelt that led to road closures, some evacuations and a rescue from a flooded parking lot.

If the disaster designation is granted, communities will get financial help in paying for the repairs. The state is also seeking money for projects to lessen damage from future storms.

