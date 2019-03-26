Vermont to take legal action against opioid makers

Vermont is taking two more drug companies to court in the ongoing battle against opioid manufacturers.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan Tuesday afternoon is expected to announce the latest legal action at a press conference in Burlington.

It's the second opiate-related lawsuit filed by the AG. Back in September, a lawsuit was filed against Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, for failing to adequately monitor and control the sale of opioids.

The announcement comes as the state of Oklahoma announced Tuesday that it has settled a closely watched lawsuit with Purdue Pharma two months before the case was set to go to trial. Details of the agreement were also expected at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.