Vermont to welcome NYC children for 'Fresh Air' trip

Vermont will be welcoming almost 10 New York City children to the state Monday as part of the annual Fresh Air Fund.

Nine kids from the big city will spend one or two weeks with a volunteer host family in several cities across the state.

Officials with the the Northern Champlain Valley Committee say a fresh air summer means running barefoot in the backyard, riding bikes down country roads, learning to swim, and catching fireflies.

Officials say the Fresh Air Fund has provided free summer experiences to nearly 2 million New York City children from low-income communities since their start.