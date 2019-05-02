Vermont tops list for underage drinking

National data shows that more Vermonters ages 12 and up are drinking alcohol compared to the rest of the country.

State leaders, parents, and those working with teens all say kids need more outlets in the state. They say the conversations need to happen earlier than many people think.

“Probably the primetime though would be between the latter part of elementary school and into middle school,” said Rajnii Eddins, a youth mentor who has worked with teens in schools, alternative programs and as an artist.

For Eddins and many parents, deterring kids from alcohol comes down to finding alternative activities that grab and keep their interest. But Eddins says there aren't enough safe spaces for youth to gather. “Create particularly youth focused spaces to engage them where their interests are, art is a huge factor in that,” he said.

He also recommends teachers and mentors get comfortable talking about alcohol abuse.

But the survey isn't just a warning for parents and kids, it's a warning to all adults who drink.

“Vermont has a significantly higher rate of alcohol use than the rest of the United State as a whole," said the Vermont Health Department's Kelly Dougherty. She says Vermont tops the list for binge drinking.

The state defines binge drinking as five or more drinks in one sitting for men and four for women. “Heavy drinking can impact your health physically and it can contribute to chronic diseases,” Dougherty said.

Officials say having kids wait to have their first drink will lower their chances of developing a problem down the road.

Click here for more information on alcohol use in Vermont and ways to get help.