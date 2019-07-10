Vermont town faces fine for Neshobe River sewage release

A Vermont town is paying a $12,000 fine for releasing over 3 million gallons of sewage into the Neshobe River.

The state's department of environmental conservation says the town failed to report to the state in a timely manner.

The pipe was installed decades ago, and was last inspected between 2011 and 2013.

The agency says an alarm that was not working had failed to alert operators in 2018.

It took two weeks before investigators found the issue, and fixed it the next day.