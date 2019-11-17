Vermont town finishes more than 4-year construction project

A series of construction projects in a Vermont town has been completed after more than four years of near constant disruption.

Brandon residents will no longer see orange cones, torn-up concrete or hear the loud noise of drilling after workers finished an upgrade above and below Route 7. Vermont Public Radio reports the $29-million project was the costliest municipally managed project in the state.

Brandon Town Manager Dave Atherton says construction crews decided to work in stages in order to reroute Route 7. The snarled traffic created headaches for residents and travelers.

Atherton says there is still a few things that need to be finished, but 96% of the Route 7 construction is done.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)