Vermont town meeting versus Australian ballot

Folks across Vermont come together on Town Meeting Day to either vote on issues or discuss them. Our Connor Cyrus has a look at how town meeting differs in communities.

It's what some would call the heart of democracy-- the Town Meeting Day tradition is about 200 years old.

Town Meeting Day originally saw neighbors discussing important topics face to face.

"I like to voice my concerns about how we spend money," said Peter Trono of Charlotte.

In Charlotte this Town Meeting Day, there are two money issues: buying a new ambulance and expanding the town's library.

"I believe in the library expansion, so I'm here to be a friend for that," said Kit Perkins of Charlotte.

This is her first time attending a town meeting. She says she always votes and doing it at Town Meeting Day helps keep things civil.

"We'll see each other around town. It's a small town, so what you get into and what you say really does have an impact," Perkins said.

But some other communities, like Burlington, have gotten away from the tradition of talking about the issues face to face and instead make decisions by Australian ballot.

From Charlotte's crowded small town gym to an empty one in the Queen City, some voters say they need the convenience of ballots to make their voices heard.

"I also like that we do absentee ballots so you can do things ahead of time," said Matthew Towle of Burlington.