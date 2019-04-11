Town of Norwich bans plastic bags at businesses

The town of Norwich is the latest Vermont community to ban plastic bags at town businesses.

The Valley News reports the select board unanimously passed the ordinance on Wednesday.

Merchants could offer paper bags and charge at least 10 cents per bag.

Select board member John Langhus says the idea is to encourage customers to bring their own bags and re-use them.

The move is part of a larger trend across Vermont and the United States in which communities are banning plastic goods to reduce pollution, particularly in the oceans. Last month the Vermont Senate approved banning single-use plastic bags and polystyrene food and drink containers.

The Norwich ban, which will take effect Sep. 1, would exclude dry cleaning bags, newspaper bags, and those used for produce, meat and bulk foods.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)