Vermont town on quest to spot 175 bird species this year

It may be the Year of the Pig according to the Chinese Zodiac, but in Norwich, 2019 is the Year of the Bird.

Chris Rimmer, executive director of the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, is coordinating a quest to document 175 bird species in the town this year. He told the Valley News that the goal is both arbitrary and "a bit of a stretch." But he said it's not impossible, given that 385 bird species have been documented in the state.

Participants don't have to live in Norwich, they just have to see the bird in town. And they're asked to record results using a free online checklist program called eBird.

Only 40 species have been counted so far, but Rimmer said "when spring unfolds, the floodgates will open."

