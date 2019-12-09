Vermont town ponders sale of land that once protected water

The town of Proctor is preparing to ask voters in the Vermont community how they feel about selling the 1,600-acre Chittenden Watershed.

Late last month, the Proctor Select Board directed town officials to draft a ballot article asking voters whether they want to sell the property. The board will review the proposal Dec. 9.

The Chittenden Watershed in the town of Chittenden was purchased by the town of Proctor more than 100 years ago to safeguard what was then Proctor's water supply.

Several weeks ago the select board heard from a Florida resident who wanted to buy the property for $1.5 million. The offer sparked discussions about the merits of selling the property.

