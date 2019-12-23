Vermont towns plan votes to separate merged school district

Two Vermont towns that merged school districts less than two years ago have scheduled public votes to separate.

Readsboro and Halifax are the first towns to consider dissolving an Act 46 merger.

The school board chairman says the towns decided to consolidate so the state couldn't force them into a different merger with a larger district.

Another school board member says problems arose when an engineering assessment determined that it would cost about $1.5 million to renovate the Readsboro school building.

Halifax will vote to withdraw from the Southern Valley Unified Union School District on Dec. 30.

Readsboro will vote Jan. 20.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)