Vermont transplants say state incentive lured them

Two new residents to Vermont say state incentives enticed them to move here.

State economic development officials invited Beth Dow and Jacqueline Posley to share their stories Thursday during the Governor's media briefing.

Dow moved from Denver to Bennington because of a $5,000 incentive that paid moving expenses. It's part of a remote worker incentive to attract residents signed into law last year.

"Honestly, the Vermont Remote Worker Grant Program is what sealed the deal for us. Moving across the country is expensive, so knowing we could be reimbursed for those expenses was a huge deal," Dow said.

Posley came from Mississippi through the Stay to Stay Program, which hosts potential residents for a weekend and helps them find work and housing.

"I started googling places for millenials to live -- great places for opportunities for millenials -- and I ended up on the Vermont Tourism website," Posley said.

Gov. Phil Scott is asking lawmakers to expand the programs to help attract more new residents, which he says will grow the tax base in Vermont. Lawmakers are considering the measure as they work on the 2020 fiscal year state budget.