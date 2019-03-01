NH teen who suffered serious injuries in fiery crash back home

An 18-year-old driver who collided with a tractor-trailer in a fiery crash is home from the hospital and is embracing what he calls a second chance at life.

Samuel Lachance, of Manchester, tells WMUR-TV he has made a fast recovery, thanks to the support of his parents and community. Doctors thought Lachance would be in the hospital for at least six to eight months after the Jan. 22 crash on Route 101 in Dublin.

The crash was caught on the dashcam of a father and son who were traveling behind Lachance. The two ran to his rescue and pulled him from the car.

The town of Dublin is organizing a gathering next week so Lachance can meet them.

