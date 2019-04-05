Vermont trooper won't face charges in officer-involved shooting

A Vermont state trooper who shot a suspect in Rockingham will not face charges.

On March 9, Sgt. Eugene Duplissis shot John-Victor Wetherby. Police were looking for him in connection with two assaults. Police say Wetherby barricaded himself inside an empty home with an antique shotgun he found inside. Officers say he cocked it when he saw police and that's when Duplissis fired at him.

The bullet grazed Wetherby and he was later charged with aggravated assault, trespass and burglary.

In a statement, the Vermont attorney general's office said it reviewed the incident and declined to prosecute Duplissis.