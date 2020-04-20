Vermont turkey hunters reminded to report their bird online

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding the state's successful turkey hunters that they are required by law to report their bird within 48 hours.

In the past the reports could be done at local reporting stations, but this year COVID-19 precautions mean people must make their reports electronically through the department’s website.

Vermont turkey biologist Chris Bernier says online reporter has been successful in other states. He says it’s convenient for the hunter and the information collected helps the state manage the turkey flock.

