Vermont underground railroad museum director retiring

The director of a Vermont museum focused on the underground railroad and the abolition of slavery is retiring.

The Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh says that Catherine Wood Brooks is retiring after three years on the job. The museum says it is a National Historic Landmark that is the only permanent exhibit in New England devoted to enslavement and abolition.

Along with its focus on agriculturists, artists, and abolitionists, the museum now includes includes advocacy and connecting its history to contemporary social issues.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

